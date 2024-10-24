Quentin Johnston Injury: Still not practicing

Johnston (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday.

Johnston, who missed this past Monday's 17-15 loss to the Cardinals, now has one more chance to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, but at this stage his status for the contest looks cloudy. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Johnston has any chance to return to action this weekend. Meanwhile, fellow WRs Ladd McConkey (hip) and Derius Davis (hamstring) have also missed back-to-back practices.