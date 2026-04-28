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Quentin Johnston News: Fifth-year option exercised

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 1:23pm

The Chargers exercised Johnston's fifth-year option for the 2027 season Tuesday.

The No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 Draft, Johnston has gotten his career on track after what was a subpar rookie season. Across 29 regular-season games over the past two seasons, Johnston has secured 106 of 175 targets for 1,446 yards and 16 touchdowns as Justin Herbert's top downfield perimeter wideout. Johnston has improved his yards-per-catch average every season and finished 21st in the NFL at 14.4 yards per reception during the 2025 campaign. With Keenan Allen still unsigned, there's room for Johnston's role to grow this upcoming season.

Quentin Johnston
Los Angeles Chargers
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