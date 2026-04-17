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Quentin Johnston News: GM shuts down trade rumors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 7:28am

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz said Thursday that Johnston isn't on the trade block, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

"There's a lot of rumors out there on Twitter," Hortiz said. "And I can tell you this, I have made zero calls about Quentin, and I've had zero calls regarding Quentin." Johnston is heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract, and the Chargers have until May 1 to decide whether to pick up the 2023 first-round pick's $18.1 million fifth-year option for 2027. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver has recorded eight touchdown catches in each of the last two regular seasons, but Johnston has struggled with drops throughout his NFL career.

Quentin Johnston
Los Angeles Chargers
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