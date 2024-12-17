Quentin Johnston News: Good to go for Week 16

Johnston no longer appears on the Chargers' Week 16 injury report and should be available to play Thursday against the Broncos, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The Chargers released their initial Week 16 report Monday, which listed Johnston as a non-participant due to an ankle injury. However, Popper notes that Johnston's inclusion on the report was a mistake, and the Chargers instead intended to list left guard Zion Johnson with the ankle injury. Johnston is coming off a busy outing in Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Buccaneers, as he saw a season-high 10 targets and finished with five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.