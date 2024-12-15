Quentin Johnston News: Leads team with 10 targets Sunday

Johnston finished with five receptions on 10 targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Johnston was one of the few bright spots for the Chargers in a forgettable loss, reeling in one of quarterback Justin Herbert's two touchdown passes. The 22-year-old Johnston led his squad in targets even with Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder) back in action Sunday. Expect Johnston to remain involved as one of the Chargers' top pass catchers in Week 16 in an exciting Thursday Night Football billing against the Broncos.