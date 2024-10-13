Quentin Johnston News: Muted performance in win

Johnston caught three of his four targets for 22 yards in the 23-16 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Johnston's longest reception was only eight yards underscoring what was the 23-year-old's second consecutive disappointing fantasy performance. This was the fourth game in which the Chargers attempted more runs than passes; even though Johnston is one of the team's top passing options, the offense's sheer disinterest in passing the ball will make the 2023 first-round pick an unreliable option most weeks.