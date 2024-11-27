Quentin Johnston News: Rough day against Ravens

Johnston failed to secure any of his five targets in Monday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens.

After finding the end zone in three straight weeks, Johnston came crashing back down to Earth on Monday. The 23-year-old wideout struggled with drops, an issue that his plagued his young career. Additionally, his 65 percent offensive snap share is his lowest in the past four games, while rookie receiver Ladd McConkey led all Los Angeles wideouts in snaps and receiving yards against Baltimore. Johnston has proven he can have an impact for fantasy purposes in recent weeks, but his potential to be a true alpha receiver continues to be in question. The TCU product will look to bounce back when the Chargers visit the Falcons in Week 13.