Quentin Johnston headshot

Quentin Johnston News: Sidelined for preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 10:55am

Johnston did not play in the Chargers' 27-7 preseason win over the Texans on Thursday.

Johnston joined Tre' Harris and Ladd McConkey in observing Thursday's exhibition contest from the sidelines while KeAndre Lambert-Smith, JaQuae Jackson and rookie fourth-rounder Brenen Thompson each played 30 or more offensive snaps against Houston. Johnston had his ups and downs in 2025 but finished with a career-high 735 receiving yards across 14 regular-season games, while his eight touchdowns also tied his career best in that category. However, the 2023 first-rounder could be in line for an expanded role in offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme, especially since Keenan Allen is still a free agent.

Quentin Johnston
Los Angeles Chargers
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