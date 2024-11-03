Fantasy Football
Quentin Johnston News: Stellar showing in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 4:06pm

Johnston secured four of five targets for 118 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 27-10 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Johnston comfortably led the Chargers in receiving yards while checking in second in receptions and targets to Ladd McConkey. The highlight of the speedy second-year wideout's return from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury was a 66-yard touchdown grab on a busted coverage on the part of the Browns in the second quarter, Johnston's fourth score of the season. Johnston's receiving yards were also a season high, affording plenty of momentum heading into a Week 10 home matchup against the Titans.

