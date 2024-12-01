Quentin Johnston News: Struggles to generate production

Johnston caught two of his four targets for 12 yards in the 17-13 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The Chargers didn't score an offensive touchdown, instead relying on Kirk Cousins to give the game away en route to four interceptions including one returned for a pick-six. Quarterback Justin Herbert completed just 16 passes and technically Johnston was the second-leading target with two receptions, but rookie Ladd McConkey saw an overwhelming majority of the looks with nine catches on 12 targets for 117 receiving yards. That's now three straight games the second-year wide receiver has two or fewer receptions and it's hard to assume that'll change against a stout Chiefs defense next week.