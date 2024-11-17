Quentin Johnston News: Third straight touchdown
Johnston caught two of his eight targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in the 34-27 win over the Bengals on Sunday.
Johnston's eight targets were a season high, but the dismal completion rate mars the stat somewhat. The second-year wide tallied a touchdown in his third straight game in what amounted to yet another relatively easy pitch-and-catch touchdown, a theme of Johnston's scores for most of the season. It's possible the streak could continue against another soft defense against the pass in the Ravens come Week 12.
