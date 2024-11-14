Fantasy Football
Quentin Lake Injury: Limited participant Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Lake (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The starting free safety was not on the injury report Wednesday. Lake has played on every defensive snap for the Rams this season and recorded 69 tackles (45 solo), including 2.0 sacks. Los Angeles has another practice Friday ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Patriots.

Quentin Lake
Los Angeles Rams
