Quentin Lake Injury: Limited participant Thursday
Lake (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
The starting free safety was not on the injury report Wednesday. Lake has played on every defensive snap for the Rams this season and recorded 69 tackles (45 solo), including 2.0 sacks. Los Angeles has another practice Friday ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Patriots.
