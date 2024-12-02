Quentin Lake News: Another impressive outing Sunday

Lake recorded eight total tackles (five solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Saints.

Lake has now posted eight-plus tackles in three of his last five games, serving as the Rams' third-leading tackler in Sunday's win. The third-year pro has accumulated 92 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and two passes defended over 12 appearances this season. Expect Lake to continue being an integral part of Los Angeles' defense as the season progresses, whether he plays as the team's top slot corner or free safety.