Quentin Lake News: Good to go vs. New England

Lake (groin) was a full practice participant Friday and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Patriots, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Lake popped up on Thursday's injury report due to a groin issue, but that doesn't appear to be a serious concern as he was able to practice in full Friday. Lake has played every defensive snap through the first nine games of the regular season and has accumulated 69 tackles (45 solo), including 2.0 sacks.