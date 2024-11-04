Fantasy Football
Quentin Lake

Quentin Lake News: Notches second sack of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

November 4, 2024

Lake recorded eight tackles (six solo), including a sack, during Sunday's 26-20 overtime win against the Seahawks.

Lake was able to get to Geno Smith in the fourth quarter, netting his second sack of the 2024 campaign in the process. The third-year safety was able to fill the stat sheet after a quiet Week 8, and will be up against the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa in Week 10.

Quentin Lake
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
