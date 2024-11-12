Fantasy Football
Quentin Lake headshot

Quentin Lake News: Second on team in tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 8:25am

Lake recorded seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 23-15 loss to the Dolphins.

The safety played every snap on defense again on Sunday, something Lake has done in every one of the Rams' contests so far this year. Outside of a two-tackle day in Week 8, Lake has logged at least six tackles in every other game this season and has a tantalizing matchup against an anemic Patriots offense in Week 11.

Quentin Lake
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
