Quentin Lake News: Second on team in tackles
Lake recorded seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 23-15 loss to the Dolphins.
The safety played every snap on defense again on Sunday, something Lake has done in every one of the Rams' contests so far this year. Outside of a two-tackle day in Week 8, Lake has logged at least six tackles in every other game this season and has a tantalizing matchup against an anemic Patriots offense in Week 11.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now