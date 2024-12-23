Quentin Lake News: Tallies seven tackles in Week 16
Lake finished Sunday's 19-9 win over the Jets with seven tackles (four solo).
Lake finished as the Rams' third-leading tackler Sunday behind Jaylen McCollough (nine) and Christian Rozeboom (eight). Lake's durability has been impressive as he has yet to miss a single defensive snap through 15 regular-season games, and on the year he's up to 106 tackles (69 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and five pass defenses.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now