Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quentin Lake headshot

Quentin Lake News: Tallies seven tackles in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Lake finished Sunday's 19-9 win over the Jets with seven tackles (four solo).

Lake finished as the Rams' third-leading tackler Sunday behind Jaylen McCollough (nine) and Christian Rozeboom (eight). Lake's durability has been impressive as he has yet to miss a single defensive snap through 15 regular-season games, and on the year he's up to 106 tackles (69 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and five pass defenses.

Quentin Lake
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now