Quentin Lake News: Thrives in starting role

Lake recorded 111 tackles (73 solo), including 2.0 sacks and five passes defended during the 2024 regular season.

A shift to slot cornerback for Lake resulted in a large boost to his stats in 2024, as he easily eclipsed career highs in tackles, snaps and sacks, and was one shy of his career best in passes defended while playing in all 17 of the Rams' regular season contests. Lake is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will look to continue his strong play in 2025.