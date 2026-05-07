Quentin Moore News: Heads to Washington

Moore signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent Thursday.

Moore almost exclusively served in a blocking role through five years at Washington, reeling in just 13 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns through 40 games. He joins a crowded tight-end room that features Chig Okonkwo, John Bates and Ben Sinnott, so he'll need a strong training camp to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.