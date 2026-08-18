Quincy Riley Injury: Exits practice Tuesday
Riley (groin) exited New Orleans' practice Tuesday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.
Riley suffered a groin injury, though its severity is currently unknown. The 25-year-old is expected to serve as one of the team's starting cornerbacks during the upcoming campaign, but TJ Hall and Martin Emerson could see increased playing time should Riley be forced to miss time during the regular season.
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