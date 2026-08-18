Quincy Riley headshot

Quincy Riley Injury: Exits practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Riley (groin) exited New Orleans' practice Tuesday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Riley suffered a groin injury, though its severity is currently unknown. The 25-year-old is expected to serve as one of the team's starting cornerbacks during the upcoming campaign, but TJ Hall and Martin Emerson could see increased playing time should Riley be forced to miss time during the regular season.

Quincy Riley
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quincy Riley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quincy Riley See More
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 17 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 17 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
234 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 16 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 16 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
241 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 15 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 15 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
248 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 14 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 14 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
256 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 13 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 13 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
263 days ago