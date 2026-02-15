Quincy Riley News: Defends 10 passes in rookie year
Riley played in 17 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign, logging 35 tackles (29 solo), 10 passes defended, including one interception, and one forced fumble.
Riley emerged as the Saints' top slot cornerback, and he finished third on the team in passes defended despite not playing a single defensive snap over the first two weeks of the season. The Louisville product played a big role in a New Olreans defense that ranked fourth against the pass in 2025. He could be in line for an even larger role if the Saints do not retain pending free-agent cornerback Alontae Taylor.
