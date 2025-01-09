Quincy Williams News: Fourth straight 100-tackle season
Williams finished the 2024 season with 2.0 sacks among his 116 tackles (74 solo), as well as four passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumbles recovered.
Williams posted a fourth consecutive season with at least 106 tackles and continued his strong play despite the Jets defense taking a step back as a unit. The 28-year-old linebacker will carry a cap hit of $8.425 million in 2025 as he wraps up a three-year, $18 million contract.
