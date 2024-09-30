Quincy Williams News: Logs two TFLs vs. Broncos

Williams recorded seven total tackles (five solo), including two tackles for loss, in Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Broncos.

Williams has now accumulated 31 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, defended one pass and forced one fumble through the Jets' first four contests. He leads New York's defense in total tackles and forced fumbles while ranking second in tackles for loss. Williams is projected to continue being a tackling machine for this Jets defense and should be a very valuable IDP asset for the remainder of the season.