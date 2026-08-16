Quinn Ewers Injury: Dealing with groin injury

Ewers suffered a groin injury during Miami's 20-7 preseason loss to the Commanders on Friday, and he is considered week-to-week, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ewers completed one of eight passes for 27 yards and an interception during the Dolphins' preseason opener Friday. The 2025 seventh-rounder served as the No. 2 QB behind new starter Malik Willis, while fellow second-year signal-caller Cam Miller was the third stringer. Ewers is expected to sit out at least one week, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, which would likely sideline him for Miami's next preseason game versus the Giants on Saturday, Aug. 22. In the meantime, the Dolphins brought back undrafted rookie Mark Gronowski, who the team previously let go Aug. 7.