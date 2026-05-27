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Quinn Ewers News: No limitations during OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Ewers (knee) was participating fully in 7-on-7 drills during OTAs, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Per Kelly, Ewers was performing well, connecting with tight end Ben Sims and rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Donaven McCulley. As the offseason progresses, Ewers will continue to compete for the Dolphins' backup spot with 2025 sixth-rounder Cam Miller and rookie undrafted free agent Mark Gronowski.

Quinn Ewers
Miami Dolphins
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