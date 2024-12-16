Fantasy Football
Quinn Meinerz

Quinn Meinerz News: Healthy ahead of Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Meinerz (shoulder) did not appear on Monday's estimated injury report, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Meinerz suffered a shoulder injury late in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Colts, but he appears to be all set to play in Thursday's matchup with the Chargers. The 26-year-old will operate in a his typical role as Denver's starting right guard in the divisional contest.

Quinn Meinerz
Denver Broncos
