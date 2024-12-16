Quinn Meinerz News: Healthy ahead of Week 16

Meinerz (shoulder) did not appear on Monday's estimated injury report, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Meinerz suffered a shoulder injury late in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Colts, but he appears to be all set to play in Thursday's matchup with the Chargers. The 26-year-old will operate in a his typical role as Denver's starting right guard in the divisional contest.