Quinnen Williams Injury: Aggravates hamstring in Week 18

Williams suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's 32-20 win over the Dolphins.

Williams has been dealing with a hamstring injury for weeks but was able to suit up through a questionable tag for the Week 18 finale despite not practicing at all during the week. Prior to leaving against Miami, Williams merely recorded one QB hit. He finishes the 2024 campaign with 37 tackles (25 solo), including 6.0 sacks, and 18 QB hits across 16 appearances. It was a bit of a down year for the 27-year-old in what proved to be a disappointing season for the Jets as a whole. Williams has three years left on a four-year, $96 million extension and is signed through 2027.