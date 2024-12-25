Fantasy Football
Quinnen Williams Injury: Listed as limited participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Williams (hamstring) was estimated as a limited participant in the Jets' practice report Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports..

Williams missed practice throughout all of last week leading to his absence in the team's Week 16 loss to the Rams but appears to be nearing his return. His status in practice on Thursday and Friday will provide more clarity about his availability for Sunday's matchup versus the Bills.

Quinnen Williams
New York Jets
