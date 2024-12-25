Quinnen Williams Injury: Listed as limited participant
Williams (hamstring) was estimated as a limited participant in the Jets' practice report Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports..
Williams missed practice throughout all of last week leading to his absence in the team's Week 16 loss to the Rams but appears to be nearing his return. His status in practice on Thursday and Friday will provide more clarity about his availability for Sunday's matchup versus the Bills.
