Quinnen Williams headshot

Quinnen Williams Injury: Suffers injury in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Williams suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's win over the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Williams will need further evaluation before any potential timeline is given for his return. The veteran defensive tackle has been somewhat of an ironman, only missing one game in the last three seasons. Clarity on his status for Week 16 against the Rams should come when the team releases its first practice report.

Quinnen Williams
New York Jets
