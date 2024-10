Williams recorded three tackles (two solo) including 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 25-22 loss at New England.

Williams was a serious problem for the Patriots' rickety offensive line throughout the afternoon, and it manifested in the box score for his third sack of the season. He'll look to carry his momentum into Week 9 versus the Texans, though his position generally makes him a better real-life asset than he is an IDP play.