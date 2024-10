Williams logged three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Monday's 23-20 loss to the Bills.

Williams got to Josh Allen midway through the fourth quarter for a sack, and the Jets were able to hold the line on the next play to force the Bills to kick a 22-yard field goal. Williams is now up to 2.0 sacks on the season, which is third-most on the Jets behind Will McDonald (7.5) and Micheal Clemons (2.5).