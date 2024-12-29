Quinnen Williams News: Playing Sunday vs. Buffalo
Williams (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Williams didn't play against the Rams in Week 16 due to a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant in practice all week, but he's done enough in his recovery to be cleared to play Sunday. Williams will start alongside Javon Kinlaw at defensive tackle while Leonard Taylor, Solomon Thomas and Bruce Hector serve in rotational roles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now