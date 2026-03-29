Quinshon Judkins Injury: GM hopes to participate in spring

Browns GM Andrew said Sunday at the NFL's league meetings that he's hopeful Judkins will be on the field "in some form or fashion" this spring, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Judkins underwent successful surgery to address a dislocated right ankle in late December, and he is expected to be active for training camp in late July or early August. Berry's comment reaffirms this expectation for the 2025 second-round pick, who accrued 827 yards on 230 carries over 14 regular-season games last year. As one of the teams that hired a new head coach after the 2025 regular season, the Browns are eligible to begin offseason workouts April 6th. Judkins is in line to be the lead rusher in a room that currently includes fellow second-year backs Dylan Sampson, Raheim Sanders and Ahmani Marshall.