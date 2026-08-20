Quinshon Judkins Injury: Not spotted at Thursday's practice
Judkins (undisclosed) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Judkins has been absent for back-to-back practices due to an unspecified injury that has previously been described as minor. His status for Saturday's preseason tilt against the Bills has yet to be determined at this point. Judkins is locked in as Cleveland's top backfield option on early downs, though fellow second-year pro Dylan Sampson figures to get some opportunities in passing situations.
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