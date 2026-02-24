Quinshon Judkins Injury: Out of boot, on track for camp

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that Judkins (ankle) has shed his walking boot and is on track for the start of training camp, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Judkins underwent successful surgery to address a dislocated right ankle late December, and he's on track to enter the 2026 regular season at full health. As a rookie, the 2025 second-round pick logged 14 regular-season appearances, rushing 230 times for 827 yards and seven touchdowns (3.6 YPC) while securing 26 of 36 targets for 171 receiving yards. He appears set to lead Cleveland's backfield in 2026, while 2025 fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson could be the favorite for change-of-pace snaps and the No. 2 role, as Jerome Ford is slated to become an unrestricted free agent.