Quinshon Judkins Injury: Taking 11-on-11 reps
Judkins (ankle) is taking carries in 11-on-11s, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Five months removed from surgery on a broken leg and a dislocated ankle, Judkins is already sprinting and making cuts during team drills at OTAs. While this rapid progress doesn't automatically mean he'll be a full participant when contact work begins in late July, it proves he is ahead of schedule in his rehab and on track for a Week 1 start. The Browns have shaky depth behind him in the backfield, rostering 2025 fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson and a quartet of undrafted young players.
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