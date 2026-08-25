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Quinshon Judkins Injury: Works in team drills Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 11:22am

Judkins (undisclosed) took part in team drills at Tuesday's practice session, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Judkins got some work in at Monday's session after missing time last week with an unspecified minor injury, and he was able to work alongside the rest of the group a day later. As such, consider him back at full speed moving forward.

Quinshon Judkins
Cleveland Browns
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