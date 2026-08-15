Quinshon Judkins News: Does little in preseason opener
Judkins carried the ball four times for nine yards in Saturday's 34-10 preseason loss to the Bears.
The second-year back got the start for the Browns but played only the first quarter before calling it a day. Judkins is the clear top dog in the backfield, and after gaining 998 scrimmage yards on 256 touches over 14 regular-season games as a rookie, the 2025 second-round pick is expected to take on a larger workload in 2026 under new head coach Todd Monken.
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