Quinshon Judkins News: Does little in preseason opener

Judkins carried the ball four times for nine yards in Saturday's 34-10 preseason loss to the Bears.

The second-year back got the start for the Browns but played only the first quarter before calling it a day. Judkins is the clear top dog in the backfield, and after gaining 998 scrimmage yards on 256 touches over 14 regular-season games as a rookie, the 2025 second-round pick is expected to take on a larger workload in 2026 under new head coach Todd Monken.