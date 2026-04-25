Quintayvious Hutchins News: Heads to New England

The Patriots selected Hutchins in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 247th overall.

Hutchins spent his entire five-year college career in Boston College and was a regular starter on defense in 2024 and 2025. He ended his senior year with 35 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, across 10 games. Hutchins was mostly used as an edge rusher, and while he was more of a role player during his time at Boston College, he has plenty of experience on special teams that could earn him some playing time in his rookie season in the NFL. Hutchins will spend the offseason and training camp competing against the likes of Elijah Ponder, rookie second-rounder Gabe Jacas and Bradyn Swinson for a rotational spot at edge rusher behind Dre'Mont Jones and Harold Landry.