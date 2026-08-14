Quintayvious Hutchins headshot

Quintayvious Hutchins News: Participates Thursday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Hutchins logged two tackles (one solo) over 37 total snaps in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Colts.

Hutchins played 45 percent of the defensive snaps, looking to move up the depth chart just enough to make the Patriots' 53-man roster. The rookie seventh-rounder has shown promise and could see some regular-season depth reps depending on the severity of Harold Landry's (undisclosed) injury.

Quintayvious Hutchins
New England Patriots
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