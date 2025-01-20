Quintez Cephus News: Inks futures deal with Rams

The Rams signed Cephus to a reserve/future contract Monday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Cephus signed with the Rams' practice squad Sept. 18 after he failed to make the Texans' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. The 2020 fifth-round pick was not elevated to the Rams' active roster during the regular season or playoffs, but by signing a futures deal he'll have a spot on the 90-man roster when the new league year starts March 12. Cephus will have the opportunity to participate in OTAs and minicamp during the offseason and put himself in a position to earn a spot on the active roster for the 2025 campaign following training camp.