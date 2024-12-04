Quintin Morris Injury: Estimated as limited

Morris (shoulder/groin) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.

Morris played 38 total snaps (23 offensive and 15 on special teams) and caught his only target for 14 yards in the Bills' Week 13 win over the 49ers. However, he's dealing with shoulder and groin issues following Sunday's game. The 25-year-old could be in jeopardy of missing Buffalo's Week 14 matchup against the Rams if he's unable to upgrade to full practice Thursday or Friday.