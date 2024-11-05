Quintin Morris News: Catches TD in Week 9

Morris caught his only target for a two-yard touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 win against Miami.

Morris logged just eight offensive snaps in the victory, but he made an impact with a two-yard touchdown catch midway through the fourth quarter to break a 20-20 tie. That reception was the 25-year-old's first catch and first target of the campaign. With that in mind, Morris is not on the fantasy radar as he sits behind both Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox on Buffalo's tight-end depth chart.