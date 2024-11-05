Fantasy Football
Quintin Morris headshot

Quintin Morris News: Catches TD in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Morris caught his only target for a two-yard touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 win against Miami.

Morris logged just eight offensive snaps in the victory, but he made an impact with a two-yard touchdown catch midway through the fourth quarter to break a 20-20 tie. That reception was the 25-year-old's first catch and first target of the campaign. With that in mind, Morris is not on the fantasy radar as he sits behind both Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox on Buffalo's tight-end depth chart.

Quintin Morris
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
