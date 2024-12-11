Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quintin Morris headshot

Quintin Morris News: Full go for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Morris (shoulder/groin) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.

Despite practicing in full Friday, Morris was sidelined for the Bills' Week 14 loss to the Rams due to shoulder and groin injuries. However, Wednesday's estimated full practice suggests that he's already recovered from the issues. Expect the Bowling Green product to serve as Buffalo's No. 3 tight end in a Week 15 matchup against the Lions, playing behind Dalton Kincaid (knee) and Dawson Knox.

Quintin Morris
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now