Quintin Morris News: Full go for Wednesday

Morris (shoulder/groin) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.

Despite practicing in full Friday, Morris was sidelined for the Bills' Week 14 loss to the Rams due to shoulder and groin injuries. However, Wednesday's estimated full practice suggests that he's already recovered from the issues. Expect the Bowling Green product to serve as Buffalo's No. 3 tight end in a Week 15 matchup against the Lions, playing behind Dalton Kincaid (knee) and Dawson Knox.