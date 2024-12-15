Fantasy Football
Quintin Morris News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Morris (shoulder/groin) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Morris was deemed questionable with shoulder and groin issues on Friday's injury report. But, he'll make his return to action after missing last week's loss to the Rams due to these issues. Across 12 appearances this season, Morris has logged two catches, including one touchdown, on just three targets. He'll continue to back up Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox on Sunday.

Quintin Morris
Buffalo Bills
