Quintin Morris headshot

Quintin Morris News: Re-ups on one-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Morris re-signed with the Jaguars on Wednesday to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Morris made six catches for 55 yards and one touchdown (nine targets) across 14 regular-season appearances with Jacksonville in 2025, after having spent the prior three years handling a depth role in Buffalo. He will continue to primarily contribute as a blocker on offense during the 2026 campaign.

Quintin Morris
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quintin Morris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quintin Morris See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
50 days ago
2026 NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position & Strategy Guide
NFL
2026 NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position & Strategy Guide
Author Image
Jim Coventry
57 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
57 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
65 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
72 days ago