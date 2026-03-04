Quintin Morris News: Re-ups on one-year deal
Morris re-signed with the Jaguars on Wednesday to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Morris made six catches for 55 yards and one touchdown (nine targets) across 14 regular-season appearances with Jacksonville in 2025, after having spent the prior three years handling a depth role in Buffalo. He will continue to primarily contribute as a blocker on offense during the 2026 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quintin Morris See More
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round50 days ago
-
NFL Playoff Rankings
2026 NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position & Strategy Guide57 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage57 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage65 days ago
-
Exploiting the Matchups
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage72 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quintin Morris See More