Quinyon Mitchell Injury: Exits with injury Sunday

Mitchell is questionable to return to Sunday's divisional-round game versus the Rams with a shoulder injury

Mitchell logged one tackle before exiting during the first quarter. The rookie first-rounder has been a standout cornerback for Philadelphia this season, tallying 46 tackles and 12 passes defended over 16 regular-season games. In Mitchell's absence, Kelee Ringo and/or Isaiah Rodgers will step up opposite CB1 Darius Slay.