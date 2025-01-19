Quinyon Mitchell Injury: Won't return versus Rams

Mitchell (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's divisional-round game against the Rams.

Mitchell's first-half shoulder injury will keep him sidelined for at least the remainder of Sunday's divisional-round matchup. It's unclear if the standout rookie cornerback will have a chance to return if the Eagles win and advance to next Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Commanders. Expect cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to step up into a bigger role for the time being.