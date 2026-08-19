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Quinyon Mitchell News: Back to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 4:01pm

Mitchell (lower body) was a full participant in Wednesday's joint practice with the Patriots, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Mitchell lined up against former teammate A.J. Brown multiple times throughout the session, making for a spectacular battle. The cornerback has been dealing with a lower-body issue since last Wednesday and is finally ready to return to the field. The All-Pro's return is a huge boost to the Eagles' starting secondary as they get ready to take on the Patriots in Saturday's preseason showdown.

Quinyon Mitchell
Philadelphia Eagles
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