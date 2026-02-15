Quinyon Mitchell headshot

Quinyon Mitchell News: Earns 2025 All-Pro honors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Mitchell played 16 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign, recording 45 tackles (35 solo) and 17 passes defended.

Mitchell earned first-team All-Pro honors after finishing tied for the sixth-most passes defended across the league. The 2024 first-round pick did not record an interception in the regular season for the second year in a row, but he tallied two interceptions during the Eagles' loss to the 49ers in the wild-card round, and he's now accumulated four picks across five postseason games. Mitchell should enter the 2026 season as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL.

Quinyon Mitchell
Philadelphia Eagles
