Quinyon Mitchell News: Earns 2025 All-Pro honors
Mitchell played 16 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign, recording 45 tackles (35 solo) and 17 passes defended.
Mitchell earned first-team All-Pro honors after finishing tied for the sixth-most passes defended across the league. The 2024 first-round pick did not record an interception in the regular season for the second year in a row, but he tallied two interceptions during the Eagles' loss to the 49ers in the wild-card round, and he's now accumulated four picks across five postseason games. Mitchell should enter the 2026 season as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinyon Mitchell See More
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 17 Overview50 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 16 Overview57 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Picks: Eagles vs Commanders Odds and Best Bets58 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 14 Overview72 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 12 Overview86 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinyon Mitchell See More